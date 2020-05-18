0 Shares

Jerry Lewis Barbour, age 63, of Lexington, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence in Lexington, KY. He was retired janitor for the VA Hospital in Lexington.

He was the son of the late Kirk Barbour and the late Clarine Barbour. He was also preceded in death by 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by a wife, Eleanor Bracey Barbour; one daughter, Shauntorria Bracey, Nashville, TN; one son, Elijah Maxey, Glasgow, KY; four grandchildren, Carlos Fletcher, DaShaun Kelly, Deanthony Davis, Yazmine Lashell Maxey; two sisters, Clara Mae Miller, Greensburg, KY, Rosie Perkins, Horse Cave, KY; two step sisters, Arvette Barbour, Louisville ,KY, Truly Phillips, Elizabethtown, KY.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Miller officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

