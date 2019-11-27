0 Shares

Jerry Lynn Waldeck, 64 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday night at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a truck driver with Hodge Trucking. Jerry Lynn was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Anna Embry Waldeck; Mother-Thelma Bryant Waldeck of Bonnieville; one son-Jeremy Waldeck & his wife Lori of Bowling Green; one granddaughter-Isabelle Charlie Waldeck; Sister-in-law-Jennie Waldeck of Bonnieville; Several nieces & nephews

He was preceded in death by his father Bennie Buckner Waldeck, by a son Benjamin and a brother Bennie Wayne Waldeck.

Funeral services for Jerry Lynn Waldeck will be 1pm Saturday, November 30 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

