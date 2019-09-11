0 Shares

Jerry Stephen Ray, age 55, of Horse Cave, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence. The Barren County native was born on February 6, 1964 to the late James Luther Ray and Ruby Moore Ray. He was married to Lisa Norman Ray.

Steve worked in maintenance for D.A.R.T Container and was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory, one daughter, Shelby Ray of Mount Pleasant, SC; one brother, Kenneth Wayne Ray (Melody) of Park City; two sisters, Linda Adwell (Howard) of Glasgow, Brenda Pullen (Rodney) of Park City and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, James Michael Ray and one brother, James Leroy Ray.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: James Stephen Ray c/o Patton Funeral Home P.O. Box 326 Brownsville, KY 42210

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019

Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY