Jesse Leo Stice, age 89 of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on January 30, 1930 to the late Lester and Bertha Crump Stice. He was married to his devoted help mate, Mildred Meredith Stice, who survives.

Leo retired as a foreman from Eaton Corporation, and also worked on his farm. He was a deacon at Beaver Dam United Baptist Church, and a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two sons, David Stice (Sandy) of Chalybeate and Jeff Stice (Susan) of Brownsville; one daughter, Stacy Raymer (Kevin) of Chalybeate; seven grandchildren, Shaun Stice (Carol), Ryan Stice (Natalie), Derek Stice (Denise), Jonathan Stice (Elizabeth), Amanda Davis (Hunter), Logan Raymer (Alexis) and Carly Staron (Casey) and twelve great-grandchildren, Evan Stice, Olivia Stice, Elliott Stice, Caleb Stice, Lola Stice, Joshua Stice, Emmerson Raymer, Jesse Davis, Jack Stice, Nora Stice, Landry Raymer and Henry Davis.

Interment will be in Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 PM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 until the time of the funeral service

Beaver Dam United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019

Beaver Dam United Baptist Church