Jesse Morgan Sanders, age 24, of Oakland, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Oakland and a member of the Oakland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Sanders in 2015; his maternal grandparents, David & Geneva Watts; his paternal grandparents, Romie & Margie Sanders; and one uncle, Jeff Sanders.

He is survived by his mother, Cinda Watts Sanders of Oakland; one brother, Jacob Sanders and his wife, Alicia, of Las Vegas, NV; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a special caregiver, Michael Jones, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Oakland Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, from 3-8 p.m. and at Oakland Baptist Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Oakland Baptist Church or WCVK Christian Radio in Bowling Green.