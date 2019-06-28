WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JESSE MORGAN SANDERS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Jesse Morgan Sanders, age 24, of Oakland, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.  He was a native of Oakland and a member of the Oakland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Sanders in 2015; his maternal grandparents, David & Geneva Watts; his paternal grandparents, Romie & Margie Sanders; and one uncle, Jeff Sanders.

He is survived by his mother, Cinda Watts Sanders of Oakland; one brother, Jacob Sanders and his wife, Alicia, of Las Vegas, NV; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a special caregiver, Michael Jones, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Oakland Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, from 3-8 p.m. and at Oakland Baptist Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Oakland Baptist Church or WCVK Christian Radio in Bowling Green.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.