Jessie Clarine Dubree, 82, of Tompkinsville, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Born on July 10, 1937 in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey England and Erna (Wheat) Carter, and the wife of the late Marlin Dubree. They were married by Judge JB Bailey in Celina, TN on April 3, 1954. She was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.

Jessie is survived by five children: Pam Shaw (Jerry), Gary Dubree (Marketta), Keith Dubree (Connie), Judy Clay (Bill), and Lecia Tibbs; one brother Corbin England (Roberta); seven grandchildren: Brandi Gettings and Brandon Lollar, Brian Dubree and Bradley Dubree, Michael Dubree and Jennifer Clay, and Ashley Tibbs Hamilton; and eight great-grandchildren: Maddie, Emma, Griffin, Wade, Jackson, Joseph, Chloe, Jase, Sandy, and Sammie. She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin, her son Jerry, three brothers: William D. England, Marvin England, and Robert England; two sisters: Imogene Walker and Wilma Dubree, and great-granddaughter Jade Dubree.

Funeral Service will be held 2 PM on Sunday, December 15th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with Jason Page officiating.

Visitation will be held 3 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, December 14th and 6 AM to 2 PM on Sunday, December 15th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Burial Pleasant Hill Cemetery, KY.

