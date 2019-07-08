Jim Beam warehouse fire impacts area waterways, fish dying

0 Shares

Officials say the alcohol that spilled into Glenns Creek July 2 during a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse fire is impacting the Kentucky River. The fire occurred in Woodford County.

State officials say teams are sampling water oxygen levels and documenting the number of fish killed from the fire.

The agencies say crews are seeing increasing quantities of dead and distressed fish. They say dead fish are being found downstream near Frankfort. Reports also say the contamination is expected to make its way to the Ohio River late Monday morning. Other impacts observed on the river include foaming, discoloration, and odor.

The agencies are urging caution regarding the consumption of distressed fish. They recommend that if you discover fish that appear to be unhealthy or dying, do not capture or use for consumptive purposes. Officials also say to never consume fish that have already died.

While fishing and other recreation along the river is not prohibited at this time, users are encouraged to be aware of conditions before using the waterway.