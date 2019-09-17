0 Shares

Jim “Big Jim” Graves, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, September 14th, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Big Jim was born in Monroe County, KY on October 31, 1947, a son of the late Enna (Kirkpatrick) Graves and Radford Graves.

Other than his parent he is preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Jerry Graves.

Jim graduated from Tompkinsville High School and went to college and later he moved to Indianapolis, IN and worked in car dealerships, which he retired from. He moved back to Tompkinsville and began to proceed in dealing in cars, where he became well known to everyone for having such a big heart. Big Jim became a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ and served as a very good helper in church ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Shirley Graves and a special daughter, Ticey Graves. He is also survived by a special brother and friend, Tim Bartley. He has three children, Daton Graves, Jimmie Lee Graves and Kenada, Teresa and Stewart Whitney, Spencer and Nichole Andrews. Six grandchildren, Kim Graves, Daiche Hughes, Latrice Kirkpartrick, Jamesta Graves, Drayden Graves, Danielle Graves and Erica Graves; great grandchildren, Jaciah Graves and Novalya Graves, and Cooper Andrews; niece and nephew, Radford Graves and Samantha Graves Smith and a host of other nieces and nephews, family and friends also survive. The family would like to give a special thank you to Anna Tooley.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Saturday morning after 10 A.M. until service time.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.