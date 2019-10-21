0 Shares

Jimmie D. Taylor, 82, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Jimmie was born November 7, 1936 to the late Archie and Hazel Taylor of Eighty Eight, KY.

IN 1959 He joined forces with Lyon Hutcherson, Jr. at the Farmers Livestock Market in Glasgow as a valued assistant and worked until the business was sold in 2008. Jimmie supervised the construction of the first livestock market on the New Bowling Green Rd. and was instrumental in rebuilding the market after a tragic fire that destroyed most of the building. He treasured his friendship with Lyon.

His passion in life was the American Quarter Horse. He would purchase young colts and spend many hours patiently teaching them how to become a winner in the show ring. Jimmie made many life-long friends showing his horses. He was a member of the Beaumont United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his children, Jeff (Sharlene) Taylor, Jackie (Carlesia) Taylor, Debbie Combest, James Taylor and Terry Taylor all of Glasgow; grandchildren, Amanda Belcher of Rockfield, Patrick Combest of Morgantown, Jerred and Mackenzie Taylor of Glasgow and Tiffany Towe of Scottsville; a great-grandchild Baylee Jo Belcher of Rockfield; 3 brothers, Donald (Becky) Taylor, Wilson “B” (Carolyn) Taylor and Joe Taylor all of Eight Eight; several nieces and nephews and a special little buddy, Jack, his dog, a constant companion and partner in crime. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Taylor, a brother Doug Taylor, a sister, Janice Akin, an infant sister, Bernice Taylor and a sister-in-law, Brenda Taylor.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22nd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin 1:00 PM Sunday