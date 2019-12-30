0 Shares

Jimmie “Jim” Dale Allen, age 82 of Glasgow, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. The son of the late William Jasper Allen and the late Ethel Mary (Pace) Allen, he was born in Salem, Missouri on April 4, 1937. He came to Glasgow in 1972 as a purchasing agent for Glasgow Industries. In 1976, he and Eunice opened Allen’s Bake Shop. Later he worked as a dispatcher for 911 call center and worked as a Lowe’s associate in retirement. Jim enjoyed crossword puzzles, supported the Glasgow Scottie Band, was an avid Facebook commentator, and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of Glenview Christian Church for 47 years.

He is survived by his wife Eunice Allen; one son, Mike (Febbie) Allen, Glasgow; two daughters, DeAnna (Paul) Bunn, Glasgow and Judy (Robert) Mohr, Winchester; two sisters, Norma Belflower, Anutt, MO and Mary Ellen Butler, Shawnee Mission, KS; two sisters in law, Betty Allen and Barbara Allen; 17 grandchildren, Amy (Timothy) Babb, Brittany (Madison) Short, Abigail Mohr, Bethany Mohr, Clara Bunn, Elizebeth (Jarred) Cannon, Ashley Rush, Brigit Rush, Hayley Worman, Kaylee Bunn, Elijah Bunn, Varya Mohr, Natalie Bunn, Mya Curtis, Jedidiah Bunn, Zebulun Bunn, and Ella Turner; seven great grandchildren, Logan Warner, Alexander Babb, Sarah Babb, Gabriel Babb, Charlee Ann Cannon, Savannah Cannon, and Hannah Babb.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Billy (Betty) Allen,

Laverne (Earless) Nickles, Kermit (Dorothy) Allen, Grant Allen, Clinton Allen; five in-laws, Dale Belflower, William Butler, Leroy Crabtree, Dorothy Crabtree, Donna Crabtree.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 1, at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and 9:00 AM until time for services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be donations sent to Glenview Christian Church or Glasgow Christian Academy.

