Jimmie Wayne Gibson age 73 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Johnnie and Alice Ernestine Harper Gibson. Jimmie was a retired truck driver and a member of the East Fork Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Dianne Gibson. Three sons. Darrell (April) Gibson, Kenneth (Tammy) Gibson

and Jimmie Ray Gibson all of Edmonton. Two daughters. Shelia (Matt) Dickison of Edmonton. Kim (Johnny) Lawson of Cave City. One sister Sue (Paul) McKenzie of Edmonton.

Also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son and his wife, Kelley and Teresa Gibbons.

In light of the current situation with Covid-19 crisis all services will be private, no food or drinks can be brought into the funeral home and

physical contact must follow social distancing of 6 feet. We are very sorry for the inconvenience; but our efforts are to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

