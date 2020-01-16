0 Shares

Jimmy Claywell, age 75, of Bon Ayr passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 1, 1944 in Cumberland County to the late Jim Claywell and Bonnie Booher Claywell. He was married to Peggy Claywell, who survives.

Jimmy attended Calvary Baptist Church. He worked at LORD Corporation as a press operator, and was a Vietnam Army veteran. He loved attending car shows, camping and adored his grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Mark Chapman (Beth) of Russellville, Timothy Chapman of Cave City and Brian Claywell of Bowling Green; one daughter, Heather Mattox (Markus) of Glasgow; two brothers, Larry Claywell (Debbie) of Indianapolis and Billy Claywell (Sharon) of Cave City; three sisters, Wanda Elmore of Jacksonville, NC, Robbie Ernst (William) of Cave City and Barbara Claywell of Glasgow and four grandchildren, Savannah Claywell, Tanner Chapman, Kinsley Mattox and Kayson Mattox. Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers, David and L.C. Claywell, and two sisters, Lola Pierce and Jane Campbell.

Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors by Barren County D.A.V..

VISITATION

3—8 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020

9 am– 1 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

