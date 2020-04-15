0 Shares

Jimmy Ray Vincent, 71, of Brownsville passed away at 12:34 PM Monday at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a deputy sheriff and jailer. He was a son of the late Sherman Vincent and Jean Farris Vincent. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Nethery and Blossom Rich.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Surviving are a daughter, Sherry M. Vincent of Bee Spring; a son Jimmy R. (Jim Bob) Vincent Jr. (Jessica) of Brownsville; three step daughters, DeAnna Beasley, Bonita Hughes and Kelly McCombs; a step son, Chris McCombs; a sister, Judy M. McGrew of Glasgow; a brother, Hugh Lee Vincent of Mt. Zion; and 12 grandchildren.

Related