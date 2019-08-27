0 Shares

Jo Ann Bartley, 73, of Summer Shade, KY died Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Elzie Ray Berryman and Janie Houchens Berryman who survives. Jo Ann was a caregiver for people of all ages and had cared for the nursery at First United Methodist Church for many years. She was saved at the age of 13 and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church on July 2, 1969.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Orvil Turner Bartley and their children, Stephenie Ann Davis (Daniel), Tema Noel (Jeff), Doug Bartley, Donald Bartley (Tammy Phillips), and Danny Bartley (Larissa); grandchildren, Brooklynn Hankins, Kali, Corey and Connor Davis, Adam and Nathan Gassaway, April Matthews and Candace Branham; siblings, Susan Jackson, Kay Berryman, Jeff Berryman (Donna) and Danny Berryman (Sheila); a sister-in-law Nancy Jackson Berryman and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father Jo Ann was preceded in death by a son, Joe Allen Jessie and a brother, Allen Berryman.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday and continue Friday morning until time for the service.