Jo Nell (Williams) Hood, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, July 28th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Jo Nell was born in Monroe County, KY on June 18,1943, a daughter of the late Marie (Stephens ) and Ruel Calvin Williams.

She married Douglas Eugene Hood on June 17, 1963, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2016.

Jo Nell is survived by two daughters, Robyn Bartley, and husband, Mark, of Tompkinsville, KY; and April Spear, and husband, Joey, of Clarksville, TN; four grandchildren, Marika Hamilton, Morgan Walker, Lauren Allison and Joseph Douglas Spear; and four great grandchildren, Cienna Hamilton, Alyvia Allison, Sydney Allison, and MaKenna Walker.

Jo Nell is also survived by a brother, Charlie Williams, and wife, Janice of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Billy Williams; and one sister, Mary Rose Gearlds

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 A.M., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30th and 6:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 on Wednesday, July 31st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in White Cemetery.