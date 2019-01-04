Logo


JOAN ALLEN HODGES

on 04/01/2019 |
Joan (Allen) Hodges, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, March 31st, at Monroe County Medical Center.  Joan was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 22, 1952, a daughter of the late Alesa (Denham) and Clifton Allen. She was married to Jim Hodges, who precedes her in death.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Janice Allen, Judy Ferguson and Joyce Bartley.

She worked as a Cook for TES for 20 years. She attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Joan is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Malaika and Paul McKiddy, of Tompkinsville, KY; a grandson, Collin McKiddy. Joan is also survived by two sisters, June Witty, and husband, Greg, Jennifer Dubree, and husband, Kenny, two brother-in-laws, Bedford Ferguson and Roy Lee Bartley, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. Visitation is Tuesday 11:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

