JOANN GOSSETT MCGUIRE

Joann Gossett McGuire, age 86, of Munfordville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church.  She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed camping, quilting, gardening and canning.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin Gossett and Pauline Fegett Gossett, and one son, Larry J. McGuire.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry “Pete” McGuire, of Munfordville, one daughter, Paula Lowe (Daryl) of Bowling Green; one son, Lyn McGuire of Munfordville; five grandchildren, Kenny McGuire (Amber), Michael Joe McGuire, Ashley McGuire, Amber Jones (Alex), and Tyler Lowe; seven great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

