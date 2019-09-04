Logo


JOE E CARDWELL

on 04/09/2019 |
Joe E Cardwell, 65, Glasgow, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born April 18, 1953 in Rockfield, KY, he was a son of the late Martha Pauline Pardue Cardwell and Joe D Cardwell. He was the husband of Jennifer Reneau Cardwell, who survives. He worked 39 years for Lewis Bakeries and attended Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors other than his wife include one daughter Desire’ (Kevin) Davis, Bowling Green; two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Cardwell, Madison, IN and Joe (Bridgett) Cardwell Jr, Bowling Green; three sisters, Sharon Shoemake, Morgantown, Sheila (Randy) Morgan, Russellville and Polly Dixon, Bowling Green; five brothers, Wayne (Linda) Cardwell, Bowling Green, Ronnie (Tammy) Cardwell, Morgantown, Timmy (Janice) Cardwell, NM, Chuck (Tammy) Cardwell, Bowling Green; and Jeff (Laura) Cardwell, Bowling Green; twelve grandchildren, Devin, Joseph Tyler, Jarred, Haylee, Kaylee, Courtney, Chelsee, Blake, Erika, Abby and Dylan; three great grandchildren, Charlotte, Mya, and Addilynn; mother in law, Peggy Cain and friend James Chenault;  two brother in laws Robin Reneau and Bill Porter; one sister in law Mary Lee (Willie) England; and several special nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are two sisters, Dixie Porter and Lynn Orange and one brother in law, Terry Shoemake.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church, with Brother Ricky Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Union # 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday April 10, 2019, 3:00-8:00 at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 9:00-2:00 at Union # 2 Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union # 2 Cemetery or Church.

