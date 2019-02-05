WCLU

JOE L SPINKS

Joe L. Spinks, age 91 of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Brownsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on April 17, 1928  to  the late Cecil Spinks and the late Ellen Nugent Crum. He was married to the late Margaret Lindsey Spinks and Mamie Denham Spinks, who survives.

Joe was an electrician with Louisville Gas & Electric and a member of Independent Order of Odd Fellow Chosen Friend # 2 and Wingfield United Baptist Church. He was a former Boy Scout Troop Leader # 702 to his son Tony who accomplished Eagle Scout status.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by two sons, Tony Spinks of Louisville and Tim Lindsey (Sherry) of Chalybeate; one daughter, Rebecca Ann Boyk (Frank) of Sweeden; fourteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Neal Spinks, Charles and Greg Lindsey and three brothers.  

Memorial contributions may be made to Tony Spinks Fund, c/o 3672 Chalybeate Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Interment will be at  Wingfield Church Cemetery. 

 

VISITATION

4—8PM, Friday, May 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10AM—2PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019

Wingfield United Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 PM, Saturday, May 4,  2019

Wingfield United Baptist Church

 

