Joe Meyer Medcalfe, age 84 of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a native of Hart County, retired from KU after 36 years of service, and was an avid gun collector.

He is survived by two children, Khris Medcalfe (Terri) and Teddie Lippe (Roy); three grandchildren, Morgan Medcalfe, C.J. Medcalfe, and Jessica Gray (John); one great-grandson, Gavin Gray.

Cremation has been chosen by the family and services will be private. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank Signature Health Care of Hart County for all their thoughtful efforts to make his stay comfortable.

