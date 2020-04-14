0 Shares

Joey Allen Gregory, 53, of Wingfield passed away at 10:44 PM Sunday April 12, 2020 at his home.

The Warren County native was a mechanic. He was a son of the Joyce Pedigo Wisdom (Darrell) of Wingfield, who survives. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Gregory.

Also surviving are his wife, Rena Towe Gregory; two sons, Joey Allen Gregory Jr. (Ashley) and Robert Gregory (Tiffany) both of Wingfield; a daughter, Angie Bratcher (Dustin) of Wingfield; a sister, Alanna Cowles of Wingfield; a brother, Jeff Gregory of Wingfield; and eight grandchildren, Isaac, Taylor, Gabe, Mady, Joey III, Gavin, Katherine and Joseph.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Wingfield Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

