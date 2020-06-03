0 Shares

Johannah Marie Hays, 84, of Sulphur Lick, KY, passed away on Tuesday,

June 2, 2020, at NHC Healthcare. She was born in Glasgow on March 8,

1936, the daughter of the late John and Kathleen Price. Johannah was

united in marriage on Nov. 10, 1956, to the late Julius “Mousie” Hays.

She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

Johannah is survived by a son, Jack Glen Hays, and wife, Jan, of

Tompkinsville; a son, Jim Tom Hays, and wife, Louise, of Tompkinsville,

and a daughter Julianna Hays Yosub and husband, Guy, of Los Angeles, CA.

She is also survived by her granddaughters Tracey Hays, Kela Hays,

Amanda Tooley, Laura Jill Proffitt, and Michelle Browning Coughlin;

grandsons Jack Hays, Jason Hays, and Josh Hays; sisters Frances

McPherson and Claudette Cole; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Johannah was preceded in death

by her granddaughter Tara Hays, her brother Bobby Price, and an infant

sister, Barbara Louise Price.

A beloved piano teacher that touched the lives of her students for

generations, Johannah also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her

family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home on Wed. June 3,

from 4 pm – 8 pm, and Thursday, June 4, starting at 8 am with funeral

service at 1 pm. Burial will follow immediately at White Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the White Cemetery in

Sulphur Lick. Checks can be mailed to White Cemetery, c/o Jill Nixon,

CPA, 1513 Edmonton Rd., Tompkinsville, KY 42167.

