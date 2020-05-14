0 Shares

John Alexander Isable, age 81, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. He was born in Scottsville on March 30, 1939 to the late Sherman Isable and the late Dora (Ponds) Isable. Mr. Isable was a supervisor at SKF where he retired after 42 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, attended Western Kentucky University and Faith Bible Institute, and was a member of Scottsville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his best friend, Betty Isable of Glasgow; one son, Larry Isable of Glasgow; one brother, Harold Isable (Beatrice) of Bowling Green.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sherman Isable and Maloye Isable; one sister. Margie Drawhorn; one granddaughter, Ashley Isable.

The funeral celebration for John will be live streamed at 11:00 am Saturday, May 16th where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Isable

Share your message of condolence with the family of John Isable at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

