John Brandon Edgar, 32 of Bowling Green passed from this life on Monday, May 13, 2019. The Warren County native was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Billy and Pauline Bunch and his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Frances Edgar. He was an auto mechanic, was of the Baptist Faith, he loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and was a big fan of Survivor and Big Brother tv show. John was a big heart-ed guy.

His survivors are his mother, Billie Bunch Edgar; his father, Ricky Edgar; one sister, Brandi Edgar Huff; one niece, Victoria Green (Steven); three nephews, Blake and Brantley Gilbert and Nathan Gillespie (Nicole); one uncle, Billy Bunch; four aunts, Bobbi Gillespie, Lola Meredith (Mark), Julie Mathews (Orval), Janie Billhartz (Eric); several cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.