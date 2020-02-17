John “Bro” “Chad” Atkins (updated)

0 Shares

John “Bro” “Chad” Atkins, 91, a native of Virginia and long-time resident of Glasgow, died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a long and full life. Raised in tidewater area of Virginia, with a large and loving family. Music, fishing and the antics of he and his brothers, the Atkins brothers are legends. John served in the 11th airborne, as a paratrooper. He was distinguished in his fearless jumps, and soon became an instructor. His time in the service of our country was something he was deeply proud of.

He retired from the USDA as a federal meat inspector. He then begins farming, of which he loved. He worked many odd jobs after retirement, as he found the necessity in his heart to be useful and purposeful. His last retirement was at the age of 84. He will long be remembered for his tenacity, kindness, stories and his quick wit.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, whom he met on a blind date, Lorraine Williams Atkins of Glasgow; daughter, Vickie Atkins Matheis (Dennis) of Virginia Beach, VA; two son, John Atkins, Jr. (Dane) of Knoxville, TN and Stevie Atkins (Christa) of Bowling Green, KY; three grandchildren, Nick Matheis of St. Louis, MO, Kate Matheis of Lyttleton, New Zealand and Alex Matheis (Kelly) of Stamford, CT; four great grandchildren, Cora, Evan, Tristan and Tommy.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A public visitation will be on Wednesday, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

