John Cook Pedigo, Jr., 75, of Cave City, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Barren County Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Bluefield, WV, July 20, 1944 to the late John Cook Pedigo and Lillian Greenup Pedigo. John was a self-employed auto body repairman.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jo Underwood Pedigo of Cave City; daughter, Stacey Middleton (Henry); son, Jason Pedigo; grandson, Hank Middleton; sisters, Sandra Ruth, Jerry Sue Wilson (Freddie Carver) and Vicki King (Charlie); several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Pedigo.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, December 17th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:30am until 2:00pm at the Funeral Home. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of John Cook Pedigo, Jr., share your message of condolence with the family of Mr. Pedigo at, www.crowfuneralhome.com

