John D. Minton Jr. takes oath of office remotely as he begins 4th term as chief justice of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky., May 29, 2020 – In a sign of the times, John D. Minton Jr. was sworn in remotely yesterday to a fourth term as chief justice of Kentucky. Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes administered the oath of office via Zoom from their respective chambers in Louisville and Bowling Green.

When his fellow Supreme Court justices elected him to another four-year term May 18, he became only the second chief justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.

“You only need to look at Chief Justice Minton’s calm and decisive leadership the last three months to understand why we chose him to lead us for another term,“ Deputy Chief Justice Hughes said. “In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, he quickly adapted court operations to protect the health and safety of court personnel and the public. He has been just as deliberate in planning how we will resume court services. This steadiness under pressure came as no surprise to those who have watched him lead the court system through many challenges during his 12 years as chief justice.”

Chief Justice Minton said he appreciates the opportunity to continue building on what the Judicial Branch has accomplished over his past three terms.

“Our push to invest in court technology seems especially prescient now that a pandemic has forced us to offer many services online,” he said. “While the use of eFiling, eWarrants, text notifications and videoconferencing is always efficient and cost-effective, these are indispensable tools when social distancing is critical to public health. Over the past several weeks, our judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel have had to adjust to a constantly changing environment and I’m grateful for their flexibility and resiliency. Their ability to rise to the occasion during this unprecedented emergency has made me even more proud to work alongside them to serve the commonwealth.”

