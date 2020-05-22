0 Shares

John “Dickie” Barrick, 74, of Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. He was born in Glasgow, KY on January 9, 1946 to the late Ewell and Ollie Medley Barrick. John “Dickie” was a former electrician and over the road truck driver. He had served with the Kentucky National Guard 623rd Field Artillery and was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marilyn Wood Barrick; 1 daughter, Denise (Jeff) Young of Eighty-Eight, KY; 2 grandchildren, Caleb (Caroline) Young of Glasgow, KY and Ethan Young of Eighty-Eight, KY; and 3 great-grandchildren, Allie, Audrey, and Deacon Young all of Glasgow, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial donation may be made to the American Lung Association 10168 Linn Station Rd. #100 Louisville, KY 40223 or the National Parkinson Foundation Attn: Donor Services 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

A graveside service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery Tuesday, May 26th at 11 am. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Barrick. Please share your condolences with the family at crowfuneralhome.com.

Related