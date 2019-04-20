0 Shares

John Henry Weller, known by “Jack”,80, of Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Dan & Florence Weller of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marietta; and two sisters, Elizabeth Weller Terry & Mary Weller Ashe. He is survived by his children, Bryan Weller (Steppanie) of Louisville, KY, Stephanie Alison (David) of Marietta, GA , Brett Weller (Leah) of Murfreesboro, TN; their mother, Janet Weller of Marietta, GA; his step-children, Jinny Hale (Shawn) of Glasgow, KY, Amie Parke (Phillip) of St. Paul, NE; and 10 grandchildren: Daniel, Josh, Anna, Cameron, Samantha, Caleb, Gavin, Logan, Hallie Mae, and Cale. Jack grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He attended the University of Florida on a football scholarship and served in the US Army. Jack was married to Marietta Leachman Weller in 1987 and they owned and operated successful community stores in Richmond, Kentucky for many years. An accomplished athlete in his youth, he continued to enjoy sports by cheering on his Florida Gators in football and his grandchildren in all of their activities.

A private graveside ceremony and burial will take place in Richmond, Kentucky on April 27th . Memorial contributions can be made to the Barren County Family YMCA, where Jack was a member and enjoyed making new friends and staying fit.