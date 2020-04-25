0 Shares

John Martin Ballard, age 71 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Hart County and a member for over 50 years and a deacon at Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone knew him by his smile and was a friend to everybody.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Georgina Ballard; three children, Justin Ballard and his wife Wendy of Cave City, Angela “Ann” Ballard of Horse Cave, and Jessica Hackney of Horse Cave; two grandchildren, Kennedy Paige and Bella Marie; five brothers; four sisters; one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A private graveside service for John Martin Ballard will be live streamed on the Winn Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. He will be buried in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

