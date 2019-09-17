0 Shares

John Nelson Bunnell age 86, of New Concord, KY (formerly of Hamlin) passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky. He was a member of the West Murray Church of Christ. He was a teacher, principal as well as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the lions club for over 60 years, a member of the Woodmen Life Chapters 592 in Murray and the American Legion Post 73.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sappington Bunnell; his parents, Carlos and Myrrell Bunnell; five sisters, Artie Belle Bunnell, Maeola Rigg, Ruby Mires, and Elizabeth Borders, and Geneva Grady; three brothers, William Paul Bunnell, Sydney Bunnell, and Don Bunnell.

He is survived by one daughter, Phyliss Gutting (Sidney) of Murray; one brother-in-law, John Paul Grady; one sister-in-law, Annell Bunnell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Murray, Ky