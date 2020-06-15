0 Shares

John O. Brittain, Jr. age 70 of Upton passed away Monday morning, June 15 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born in Springfield, IL and he was the son of the late John O. Brittain, Sr. and Lois Miller Brittain. John was a graduate of Corneal University with a master’s degree in Agronomy. He was the owner and operator of Nolin River Nut Tree Nursery.

John was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “Lisa” Brittain.

John is survived by two daughters-Oliva Brittain of Louisville and Violet Brittain of Upton; One brother Doug Brittain of Michigan; Two sisters Sue Brittain Woodruff of Pennsylvania and Lisa Brittain of Hawaii

John’s wishes were honored as cremation was chosen. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

