John Oscar Florence, age 86, of Louisville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Essex Nursing & Rehab in Louisville, KY. He was a 37 year employee Celanese, where he retired, and a member of Hazelwood Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher and deacon.. He also served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was the son of the late Albert Lee Florence and the late Pearl Thurman Florence.

He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Carolyn Smith Florence; three sons, Dr. John M. Florence (Vickie), Corydon, IN, Ted A. Florence (Betina), Brownsville, KY and Lee D. Florence (Tracey), Louisville, KY; one sister, Doris McMasters (Jimmy), Hermitage, TN; one brother , Donald Florence (Mary), Louisville, KY; 6 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 14 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Nunnelley Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hazelwood Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at Hazelwood Baptist Church at 12:00 noon EST, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Interment will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40215.

