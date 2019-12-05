0 Shares

John R. Durham, Jr., 54 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

The Pekin, Illinois native was a project manager for M&L Electrical, Inc. and a member of Mt Zion United Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

His survivors include his wife, Shanna Durham; father, John Durham, Sr.; mother, Carol Pumadera; two brothers, Dwayne Durham (Marion), Cordero Pumadera; two sisters, Arona Miller and Nancy Gaw; several nieces and nephews; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milburn and Shirley Young; sister-in-law, Tara Edwards; brother-in-law, Mark Young (Zoraida)

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Zion United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

