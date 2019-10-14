0 Shares

John R. Wilson age 75 of Munfordville passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 12 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital under the care of Hospice in Glasgow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boss & Flonnie Wilson and one son John R. Wilson, II.

John retired from Eatons Inc in Bowling Green and he had many good friends in Bowling Green.

He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Munfordville.

e is survived by his wife of 54 years Amy

Two sons Craig Wilson & wife Joyce of Munfordville

and Jason Wilson of Munfordville

Two brothers Donnie Wilson of Louisville and Bill Henry Wilson of Elizabehtown

One step-grandson Travis Carroll and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services for John R. Wilson will be 2pm Thursday, Oct. 24 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-8pm and after 9am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Munfordville First United Methodist Church building fund or the American Cancer Society.