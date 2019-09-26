0 Shares

John Robert Kirby, 55, of Glasgow, KY, formerly of Gamaliel, KY passed away Tuesday, September 24th, at his home.

John was born in Monroe County, KY on October 2, 1963, a son of Sue (Patterson) and Carlene Kirby, of Glasgow, KY.

He graduated from Gamaliel High School Class of 1981.

Other than his parents, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Kim Kirby, of Glasgow, KY., and two nieces, Jordan and Kristin Kirby.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M., and Friday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Caney Fork Cemetery.