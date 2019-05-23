0 Shares

John Thomas Combs, age 49, of Glasgow, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born January 3, 1970 in Louisville, the son of the late Roy Combs and Donna Combs. John has been a certified Welder for many years, and owner and operator of Combs Auto Works the last 6 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of the Barren County Bass Master Club.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta Ballard Combs of Glasgow; three daughters, Angela Dalton of Glasgow, Kelly Heil (Richie) and Teacia Combs of Indiana; son, John Thomas Combs of Glasgow; son, Will Dalton and a foster son, Brayton Johnson of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday May 27th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00am until time for services at 2:00pm at the funeral home.