John Wesley “J.W.” Page, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 28th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

J.W. was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 17, 1939, a son of the late Gwendolyn (Ray) and Robert Perry Page.

On October 1, 1960, he married Jean York, in Tompkinsville, KY.

J.W. was a farmer in the Slick Rock community. He attended Old Temple Hill Missionary Baptist Church from childhood, he was saved at that church on July 5, 1960. On November 29, 1998, he became a Deacon and still presently served as one.

J.W. is survived by his wife, Jean Page; a daughter, Pamela Short, and husband, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Teresa Page of Tompkinsville, KY; four grandchildren, Sarah Turner, and husband, Shane; Wesley Page, and wife, Kellimae; Logan Short, all of Tompkinsville, KY; and Lucas Short, and wife, Hannah, of Pleasanton, CA; two great grandchildren, Noah and Olivia Turner.

J.W. is also survived by a sister, Patsy Gillenwater, and husband, Billy of Tompkinsville, KY. and a brother, Jerry Page, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Wyatt Page.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2nd at Old Temple Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation is Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 P.M., and Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Old Temple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Old Temple Hill Missionary Baptist Church

