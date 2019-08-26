0 Shares

Johnie R. Basham, age 73 of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Leitchfield. The Edmonson County native was born on February 12, 1946 to the late John Melvin and Clency Elmore Basham. He was married to Renee Spikes Basham, who survives.

Johnie was a Vietnam Army veteran, a member of Nesbet Alexander Memorial Post # 6937 VFW and DAV. He was a construction worker for Daniels Construction.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory—two daughters, Linda Kaye Basham (Chris DeWitt) of Brownsville and Dana Michelle Williams (Steve) of Bowling Green; three sisters, Mary Irene Coots of Hazard, Joy Anne Sullivan (Robert) of Mississippi and Wilma Susan Mahaney (Billy) of Scottsville; one brother, Timmy Basham of Scottsville; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Jamie Shurett and David Tarwater and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Lee Basham and Jerry Earl Basham; one sister, Mary Joyce Basham and two daughters, Sherry Lynn Tarwater and Tina Renee Shurett.

Interment will be in Doyle Cemetery with graveside military honors by Nesbet Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019

10:00 AM – 1 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel