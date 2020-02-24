0 Shares

Johnnie Roger Wright, 72 of Bowling Green died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was a son of the late Charles and Ethel Kelly Wright and is preceded in death by his brother Billie Wright. He was employed at General Motors Automotive and a member of the U.A.W. Johnnie was also a Vietnam Navy Veteran.

His survivors include two sons, Shawn Wright (Martha) and Steven Wright (Lennox); one daughter, Kelly Shelton; eight grandchildren, Katlyn Weidner, Zola Wright, Miah Wright, Jaslynn Sanders, Jesse Wright, Lyric Adams, D’Angelo Bluett, Justice Bluett; two great grandchildren, Brealynn McAdoo and Randy McAdoo; one sister, Peggy McCall; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral home, Bowling Green Chapel. Cremation was chosen.

