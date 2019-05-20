0 Shares

Johnnie Sells, age 72 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Burkesville. Johnnie was born on October 06, 1946 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Willie Odell Sells and Pauline Jackson Thrasher Sells. He retired from Mallory AC Capacitors in Glasgow, KY after 29 years of service and later retired as an insurance agent for Transamerica Life Insurance Company. Johnnie was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church and was a U. S. Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Sells, one brother, Freddie Sells, and one sister, Wilma Sells.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter- Jetona Gore and her husband Jeremy of Baxter, TN One Brother- Frankie Sells and his wife Jean of Burkesville, KY Two Sisters- Terri Back and her husband Mike of Burkesville, KY and Roanna Flowers of Largo, Florida Two Grandchildren- Collin Gore and Lilly Gore His Special Friend- Hazel Smith of Burkesville, KY; Sister-in-law- Geraldine Riddle of Burkesville, KY and a host of special nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Rose of Sharon Cemetery with military honors. Family requests visitation on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Rose of Sharon Cemetery Fund or WE CARE and may be left at the funeral home.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements.