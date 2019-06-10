WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JOHNNY LARONN WILLIAMS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Johnny Laronn Williams, age 46 of Cub Run, KY departed this life at his residence on Saturday, June 8, 2019.  The Edmonson County native was born on March 5, 1973 to the late Eldon V. Williams and Mamie Logsdon Stinson, who survives. He was married to Stacy HertzogWilliams, who survives.

Johnny was a U.S. Army veteran,. and served during Desert Storm.  He was also a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM. 

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to honor his memory— his step father, Delma Stinson of Cub Run; one brother, Hank Williams (Lisa Woodrum) of Caneyville; one sister, Anna Maelynne Spears (Anthony) of Smiths Grove; three nephews, Cody Lindsey, Eldon Williams and Eric Williams and two nieces, Whitney Ann Lindsey and Heather Spears. 

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be to:  Patton Funeral Home, c/o Johnny Williams Memorial Fund,  P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY  42210. 

VISITATION

4  – 8 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

12 PM – until time of service, Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.