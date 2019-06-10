0 Shares

Johnny Laronn Williams, age 46 of Cub Run, KY departed this life at his residence on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on March 5, 1973 to the late Eldon V. Williams and Mamie Logsdon Stinson, who survives. He was married to Stacy HertzogWilliams, who survives.

Johnny was a U.S. Army veteran,. and served during Desert Storm. He was also a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to honor his memory— his step father, Delma Stinson of Cub Run; one brother, Hank Williams (Lisa Woodrum) of Caneyville; one sister, Anna Maelynne Spears (Anthony) of Smiths Grove; three nephews, Cody Lindsey, Eldon Williams and Eric Williams and two nieces, Whitney Ann Lindsey and Heather Spears.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be to: Patton Funeral Home, c/o Johnny Williams Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

12 PM – until time of service, Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church