0 Shares

Johnny W.”Butchie” Rice, age 61, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence in Munfordville, KY.

He was the son of Hattie F. Rice of Munfordville, KY and the late Earl Strickland. He was also preceded in death by a brother Melvin Rice.

Besides his mother he is also survived by five sisters, Mary S. Brodie (Henry), Elizabethtown, KY, Wilma Maxey, Horse Cave, KY, Rowena Rice Bostick (Robert), Munfordville, KY, Janice Rice, Munfordville, KY, Phyllis Rice Clark, Glasgow, KY; six brothers, James E. Rice (Linda), Munfordville, KY, Floyd Childs (Darlene), Los Angeles, CA, Willie Rice, Louisville, KY, Mitchell T. Rice, Munfordville, KY, Eugene Rice (Terri), Louisville, KY, Jimmy Strickland, Munfordville, KY; host of nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Rice and Rev. Stanford Dixon officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

Related