Jonell Renfro Martin, age 74 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 22, 1945 to the late Claude and Margie Ray Renfro. She was married to her devoted husband and help mate, Leon Martin, who survives.

Jonell retired as a hairdresser, and was a faithful member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– two sisters, Lois Hogan of Bowling Green and Anna Stewart of Brownsville; one brother, Billie Renfro (Donna) of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Roy and Sarah Renfro, Joyce and Billy Sullivan and Wanda and Howard Haynes and two brothers-in-law, Victor Hogan and Gerald Stewart.

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Smiths Grove Cemetery Fund, 146 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

3 – 8 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2019

10 AM – 2 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

