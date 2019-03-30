on 03/30/2019 |

Mr. Jordan Lee Moore of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Burkesville, having attained the age of 28 years, 5 months, and 18 days. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 9, 1990, the son of Lonnie Moore and Amy (Raines) Cutshall.

He was a Cumberland County High School graduate, attended Spears Chapel Community Church, and was a Golf Maintenance Worker for Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park. He enjoyed music, fishing, and spending time with his children. During his younger years he loved skateboarding, watching movies, and hanging out with friends. To the people who knew and loved Jordan, he will always be remembered by his charming personality, warm heart, and handsome good looks. Jordan loved his family, but more than anything else he loved his kids, Jackson and Ainsley Moore.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Faye (Adams) English, maternal grandfather, Turner Wheeler Raines, paternal grandmother, Opal Geneva (Spears) Moore, and paternal grandfather, George Moore.

He is survived by his father, Lonnie (Kathy) Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky, his mother, Amy (Larry) Cutshall of Burkesville, Kentucky, one son, Jackson Malcom Lee Moore, one daughter, Ainsley Delilah Moore, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, one sister, Jaimie Leigh Thurman, two step-sisters, Rachael Nicole Wray, Sarah Danielle Cutshall, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, three step-brothers, Jeremy Cossel, Justin Cossel, Jed Cossel, special cousins, Christopher Blythe, Bridgette Blythe, Tiffany Moore, Amanda Thacker, Anthony Blythe, Ashley Blythe, Molly Blythe, Steven Groce, Jordan Raines, Greg Raines, and a host of other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Watson Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jordan Lee Moore to Norris-New Funeral Home to help with final expenses, or to Dave Rader of Texas Equusearch Ohio/Midwest Chapter (https://www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/ – Sponsor Midwest Chapter by PayPal linda.bommer@txeq.org – Purpose: Texas Equusearch, OH/Midwest Chapter or P.O. Box 395, Dickinson, Tx 77539) in hopes to help find other missing persons around the United States, the Burkesville Volunteer Fire Department (P. O. Box 250, Burkesville, Ky 42717) or the Cumberland County Search and Rescue (P. O. Box 572, Burkesville, Ky 42717) to help with emergencies in our community. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.