7 Shares

Joseph Jackson Shirley, 64, of Glasgow, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Morris Lane Shirley and Ruby Thomas Shirley of Edmonton, KY who survives, he was a self-employed painter and retired from R R Donnelley. He was well known referee and umpire for many ballgames in Barren and surrounding counties and a loving member of Big Blue Nation. He was a member of the Edmonton Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother survivors include his wife of 36 years Bonita; 1 daughter, Kari Hughes husband Jameson of Louisville; 1 son, Richey Gawjarone of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, Aaden Hughes, Avery Hughes and Isabella Grace Gawjarone; sister-in-law, Kathy Shirley of Edmonton; aunt, Susan Chambers of Edmonton; niece, Susan Nichols husband James of Vermont.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Lane Shirley.

Visitation for Mr. Shirley will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 10:00am until 6:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Alternate Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to the Kentucky High School Officials Association, P. O. Box 1616 Bowling Green KY 42102.

Related