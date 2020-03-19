0 Shares

Joseph “Jay” Aldridge Burks Jr., age 61, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was a native of Hart County and a member at the Horse Cave Christian Church. He served as assistant chaplain and resident council president at many long term facilities. Jay was a lifetime servant of the lord and his enthusiastic spirit made everyone’s day.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Burks Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Elizabeth Burks; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Bess Solomon.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Grace Burks, of Horse Cave; one sister, Laura Lee Burks, of Horse Cave.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Horse Cave Christian Church (P.O. Box 35. Horse Cave, KY 42749).

The family of Jay Burks would like to express their appreciation to everyone that helped take care of him over the last 40 years, especially everyone at Signature Health Care for all of their help and support.

