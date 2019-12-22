Joseph “Joe” Benton Gray (Updated)

14 Shares

Joseph “Joe” Benton Gray, 72, of Smiths Grove, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Glasgow, December 8, 1947, the son of the late Kenneth Gray, Sr. and Ruth Gray. A lifetime farmer and tobacco grower, Joe was also an avid breeder of Polled Hereford cattle and was a member of the KY Cattlemen’s Association. Joe was a veteran and served with the KY National Guard from 1966-1972.

Survivor include his wife, Rita Young Gray; son, Joseph Benton “Joe B.” Gray II (Ashley); daughter, Meridith Bowles Parker; four grandchildren, Presley, Bo, Gentry and Corbin; sister, Carole Ann Manion (Jimmy); brothers, Sammy (Pam) and Ricky (Karen) Gray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family of Joseph “Joe” Benton Gray chose cremation, a visitation will Monday, December 23rd from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

