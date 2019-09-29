0 Shares

Joseph “Joe” Eubank, Jr., 66, of Glasgow, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Joseph Eubank Sr. and Mary Morgan Eubank. He was an employee of Sumitomo Electric in Edmonton and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma Riddle Eubank; a daughter, Ashlee Cannon (Chris) of Glasgow; a son, Joseph Eubank (April) of Smiths Grove; 2 grandchildren, Courtney and Caleb Cannon; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayden, Makylie and Carter and a brother, William Houchens of Glasgow. He was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Skaggs.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning until time for the service.