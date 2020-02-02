0 Shares

Joseph “Joe” Marshall Kehrt, 80, of Glasgow, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Lexington, KY he was the son, of the late Marshall and Ester Gromley Kehrt. Mr. Kehrt was a manager of Ben and Elmer Tractor Company where he was part owner, attended the University of Kentucky, was an avid UK Fan, great outdoorsman, did wedding photographs, was in soil conservation and active in the Pro Life Movement. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Helen Catholic Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Jane Ward Kehrt, of 60 years this last December; 1 daughter, Bridget Kehrt Groce “Bruce” of Glasgow; 1 son Joseph Marshall Kehrt, III of California; 4 grandchildren, Megan Bingen “Jeremy” of California, Zachery Kehrt of Louisville, Madelyn Casler-Cowgur “Christian” of Utah and Taylor Groce of Glasgow; 1 great grandchild, Harrison Bingen of California; and also surviving Sarah Bowling mother of Meghan, Zachery and Madelyn.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 1 grandchild, Faith Groce.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 3rd 4:00pm until 7:00pm with Rosary services at 7PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning until the time for services.

Related